Kamhuka signs two year deal with Royal Malaysia Police Football Club

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior national men’s football team defender, Victor Kamhuka has signed a two-year deal with Royal Malaysia Police Football Club, a Malaysian police team that plays in the Southeast Asian country’s Super League.

Before latest move, Kamhuka was previously with Ayeyawady United in the Myanmar National League. He has been playing overseas since 2017.

Kamhuka’s agent, Trust Nyambiya of TKT Sports Agency said the deal in Malaysia is better than the one the player had in Malaysia.

“It’s a good move for the player, it is better than where he was last season money wise, its times three what he was getting in Myanmar.

Kamhuka said he is excited to move to Malaysia with his desire being to move to a better league.

“I am very happy, new challenge, new environment, the bigger picture is that there is exposure. I still have a desire to play in a bigger and better league,’’ said Kamhuka.

The 30-year old former Dynamos and How Mine defender last year got a call up to the senior national team for the back to back Africa Cup of Nations qualifier matches against Algeria in Algiers as well as Harare but he never got a chance in the two fixtures.

While he was fit in Algiers, a knock picked up at training a day before the match saw him miss out in Harare, a contest which concluded 2-2.

