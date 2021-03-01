Kangwa elevated to legendary status as he extends his stay at Azam

Kangwa elevated to legendary status as he extends his stay at Azam Bruce Kangwa in action for Azam

TANZANIA based Zimbabwean footballer, Bruce Kangwa has been elevated to legendary status at his club Azam where he his stay has been extended to next year.

Kangwa’s contract was meant to expire in August this year but Azam have now extended the left footed player’s deal by another year. He signed a two year contract extension in 2019. The 32-year old has been with Azam since August 2016 when he joined the free spenders from Highlanders.

Since he joined Azam, Kangwa has now played more games more than any player Chamazi Millionaires from the time the club was formed in 2007 and has risen to become the vice-captain. He has hardly been benched or missed a game since joining the moneybags.

Kangwa has also broken records in the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League where he is the most capped foreigner.

His manager, George Deda said he was proud of the player’s achievements and that his industriousness which has seen him open doors of opportunities for fellow Zimbabwean footballers to be signed by Tanzanian clubs.
“I am very pleased that we have walked this journey together and his contribution and hard work has opened floodgates for Zimbabwe players to join Tanzanian clubs,’’ Deda said.

At Azam, Kangwa is teammates with fellow Zimbabweans, Never Tigere and Prince Dube.

