Kangwa elevated to legendary status as he extends his stay at Azam

The Sunday News
Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter
TANZANIA based Zimbabwean footballer, Bruce Kangwa has been elevated to legendary status at his club Azam where he his stay has been extended to next year.
Kangwa’s contract was meant to expire in August this year but Azam have now extended the left footed player’s deal by another year. He signed a two year contract extension in 2019. The 32-year old has been with Azam since August 2016 when he joined the free spenders from Highlanders.
Since he joined Azam, Kangwa has now played more games more than any player Chamazi Millionaires from the time the club was formed in 2007 and has risen to become the vice-captain. He has hardly been benched or missed a game since joining the moneybags.
Kangwa has also broken records in the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League where he is the most capped foreigner.
At Azam, Kangwa is teammates with fellow Zimbabweans, Never Tigere and Prince Dube.
@Mdawini_29