Kapini cleared out by Sekhukhune United

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH African Premiership side Sekhukhune United has parted ways with Zimbabwean veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini.

On a day in which they announced hiring Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo to replace Owen Da Gama, Babina Noko announced that they are parting ways with the 38-year old Kapini together with fellow Zimbabweans Evans Rusike and Charlton Mashumba.

Kapini, Mashumba and Rusike were part of 14 players that have been cleared out at Sekhukhune, with former Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga part of those leaving the club.

“The club would to thank all the players for their selfless contribution and wish them the best in their future careers,” read the statement announcing the departure of Kapini and other players.

Kapini joined Sekhukhune in September 2020 after he was not included in the plans when TS Galaxy bought the franchise of Highlands Park. The veteran goalkeeper played a huge part in guiding Sekhukhune to the DStv Premiership for the 2021/22 season.

Rusike joined Sekhukhune last year after leaving SuperSport United but failed to find the target at the new club where he struggled for game time, with his departure coming as no surprise. Mashumba had before he joined Sekhukhune played for Jomo Cosmos and Polokwane City.

