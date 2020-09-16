Kapini shown the exit door at Highlands Park

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

VETERAN Zimbabwean goalkeeper, Tapuwa Kapini is now job hunting after being offloaded by his South Africa Premiership club, Highlands Park where he was the captain.

The 36-year old, who has been with the Lions of the North since 2015 said he was informed after the club’s Tuesday morning training session that he was not part of the future plans. Kapini’s contract with Highlands Park is expiring at the end of this month.

“Just disappointed, went for morning training today and after training the manager told us we are not in the coach’s plans, that’s life, God knows why,” posted Kapini on Twitter on Tuesday.

Kapini was shown the exit door together with Musa Nyatama, Limbikani Mzava, Thabo Mhlafi, Makhehleni Makawula, Jerry Musane, Sello Motsepe, Sifiso Mbhele and Sabelo Nyembe.

Despite speculation that he was planning to retire at the end of the 2019/20 season, Kapini told this publication in March this year that he had no plans of hanging up his gloves as he seeks to emulate Italian Gianluigi Buffon who is still playing for Juventus at 42, 25 years after making his professional debut.

Kapini returned to action early this year from a long layoff after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The former Warriors keeper has mentioned a possible return to the club where his career really took off, Highlanders where he spent a fruitful five years. However, since he owns a gearbox repairing business in South Africa where he is now a permanent resident, Kapini could opt to remain in Mzansi.

Kapini has been in South Africa since 2006 when he joined Platinum Stars, moved to AmaZulu in 2011 before made the switch to Highlands Park five years ago.

