Kapini signs for Sekhukhune United

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

VETERAN Zimbabwean goalkeeper, Tapuwa Kapini has not taken time to find a new team in South Africa, with the seasoned keeper now with Sekhukhune United.

Kapini, not part of the coach Dan Malesela plans when TS Galaxy bought the franchise of Highlands Park announced on Tuesday that he is heading to the GladAfrica Championship when the 2020/21 South African season starts next month. Sekhukhune United came into existence when owners of the club bought the status of GladAfrica Championship club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzhivhandila who purchased Bidvest Wits’ Absa Premiership status.

Kapini said he happy to have secured a new club as he prepares for life after football as his new employers have shown willingness to help him acquire his coaching qualifications.

“As a footballer all what you want is a job so I am happy that I managed to get a job, I managed to sign with Sekhukhune. The chairman told me that he is not into football because of money, he is into football because he loves football and he has been tracking me for so long, he said they want me for a long term goal, even if I want to go for coaching clinics they will support me,’’ said Kapini.

The 36-year old starts training with his new teammates on Wednesday. He signed a one year contract with the option of a further 12 months. Kapini is hoping to take Sekhukhune United to the Premier Soccer League, something he achieved with Highlands Park.

“The new season is starting on the 22nd of October, we hope that I will take them to the PSL like what we did with Highlands Park, I still have that mojo, the power and passion to play football.”

Sekhukhune United in July named Johnny Ferreira as their new coach. They will be using Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa, a venue Kapini is very much familiar with as that was the home ground of Highlands Park.

