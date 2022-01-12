Kariba Dam Wall Rehabilitation Project to resumes

Angel Nkomo, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has announced the resumption of the Kariba Dam Wall Rehabilitation Project, which will result in reduced power generation and subsequently increased load shedding in the country.

The rehabilitation had been temporarily shelved during the festive season.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said the exercise is expected to be completed by 25 January.

“Following the Zambezi River Authority’s request to reduce generation levels at the Kariba North and Kariba South power stations, some units at the Kariba South power station will be taken out of service daily to allow for completion of critical works on the dam wall, resulting in the reduced generation levels and load curtailment.

“The expected completion date of the rehabilitation project is 25 January 2022 and stakeholders will be notified on the progress in due course,” reads the statement.