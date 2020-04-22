Karuru’s COVID-19 plea to Zimbabweans

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa based Zimbabwe national football team star, Ovidy Karuru has made a passionate appeal to fans to remain in their homes to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Karuru, who currently plies his trade for South African Premier Soccer League side Stellenbosch FC, says the only effective way to slow the spread of the deadly virus is by practicing social distancing, which means not leaving home unless absolutely necessary to buy food or seek medical care.

“Staying at home means saving lives,” he said. “So please, the people of Zimbabwe, I plead and I beg you to stay at home and be prayerful, because only God can save us from the virus.

“This COVID-19 is real, it is killing a lot of people. So, save your brother, save your sister, save a family member, save a friend, by staying at home.

“Once you go out it means the spreading of the virus will be faster. But if you stay at home, that is the only way we can contain it as a family.”

Zimbabwe is currently on a nationwide lockdown until 3 May as a way of controlling the spread of the deadly pandemic which has so far claimed 179 000 lives worldwide. In Zimbabwe, four people are confirmed to have so far died from COVID-19.

