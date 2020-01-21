Kasuza in the clear on concussion, to be monitored overnight

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN opening batsman, Kevin Kasuva did not suffer much damage when he was struck by a ball while fielding on day three of the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

In a statement sent towards the end of the day’s play, Zimbabwe Cricket said Kasuza, hit by the ball while fielding at short leg had a concussion test done which came back negative while a Computed tomography (CT) scan also showed that the batsmen did not suffer any inner injury. ZC further stated that an eye will be kept on Kasuza to see if he can return to the field.

Zimbabwean batsman Kevin Kasuza walks off the field after being dismissed for 63 in Zimbabwe’s first innings of the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club on Sunday

“Kevin Kasuza was hit by the ball on the side of his helmet while fielding at short-leg and sustained soft tissue injury in the skull. A concussion test was negative, while a CT scan also ruled out internal injury. We will continue monitoring him overnight and then reassess in the morning to see if he can go back on the field,’’ read the statement from ZC.

The 26-year Kasuza scored 63 off 214 deliveries on his Test debut, with his effort with the bat helping Zimbabwe post 358 in their first innings. He put on 96 for the first wicket with Prince Masvaure who was Zimbabwe’s third highest first innings run scorer with 55 runs.

At the close of play on Tuesday, Sri Lanka had progressed to 294-4 in 106 overs, Angelo Matthews leading the fightback with the bat for the tourists with an unbeaten 92 runs from 253 balls.

Debutant seamer, Victor Nyauchi has so far claimed two wickets while there is one wicket each for pace bowler Donald Tiripano and left arm spinner Sean Williams.

@Mdawini_29