Kasuza ruled out of Test against Sri Lanka, replaced by Mudzinganyama

Kevin Kasuza (right) walks off Harare Sports Club with national team physiotherapist Anesu Mupotaringa after the opening batsman was struck by a ball on the side of his helmet while fielding against Sri Lanka on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN opening batsmen, Kevin Kasuza, who was struck by a cricket ball on the side of the helmet while fielding has been ruled out of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club after being diagnosed with mild concussion.

Yet to be capped left-handed batsmen, Brian Mudzinganyama will come in as his replacement.

Under new regulations that were implemented on 1 August last year, a concussion replacement has to be a like-for-like substitute and Mudzinganyama will only be allowed to bat and not bowl.

Just before lunch on day three of the ongoing Test match, Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis pulled a ball from Ainsley Ndlovu and struck Kasuza, who was fielding at short-leg on the side of the helmet.

Zimbabwe Cricket indicated that although preliminary valuation of his condition had cleared him on concussion on Tuesday, the player complained of a headache and felt unsteady on Wednesday.

“Although initial assessments ruled out concussion, Kasuza has been closely monitored by medical staff overnight and this morning he reported a persistent headache and feeling groggy. Repeat assessments this morning have established his symptoms were consistent with mild concussion, ruling him out of the rest of the match,’’ read the statement from ZC.

According to medical professionals, it is not unusual for players to pass their tests and feel well on the day of an injury and then exhibit symptoms later.

Mudzinganyama, a 24-year old top order batsman with three first class caps came to the limelight when he scored 128 for Rangers against Rhinos in a Logan Cup match last month.

South Africa born Marnus Labuschagne last year became the first concussion substitute when he replaced Steve Smith in Australia’ second innings of the second Ashes Test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

