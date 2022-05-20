Katembenuka leads local charge at FBC Zimbabwe Open

Simba Jemwa at Chapman Golf Club, Harare

Simon Katembenuka led the Zimbabwean contingent as he finished with an impressive three-under-par 69 to finish joint 8th after the first round of the FBC Zimbabwe Open on Thursday.

Katembenuka birdied three of the first nine holes, before adding two more birdies on the 11th and 16th holes.

The front nine of the parkland course in the capital did bite back a bit, with Katembenuka dropping shots at the 1st and 5th holes.

The birdies kept the local in touch with first round leader Luis Albertse who carded a seven-under par 65 with the 25-year-old South African making a four at the par-five 12th hole, a three at the 14th and then finishing with another birdie at the par-four 18th.

A other South African shot a 66 at Chapman Golf Club, the other course being used for the tournament that unfortunately was not played for the last three years, to claim second place on the first day of one of the premier African tournaments on the Sunshine Tour schedule.

Keagan Thomas and Zambia’s Madalitso Muthiya were in third place, having shot five-under-par 67s at Royal Harare.

Albert Venter, Luca Filippi and Ryan van Velzen were all on four-under-par on a congested leaderboard, with 34 golfers shooting under-par as they drive towards making the cut at the R2 million tournament. @RealSimbaJemwa