Kaulback names his Cheetahs for Rugby World Cup Sevens

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national sevens men’s rugby team coach, Graham Kaulback has named his final squad for next month’s Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa.

Kudzai Mashawi will lead the Cheetahs at the global showpiece at the iconic Cape Town Stadium in the Mother City from 9 to 11 September.

From the team which did duty at the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Chile a fortnight ago, Sam Phiri has moved from the non-travelling reserves into the final squad of 12, taking up the place of Tadius Dzandiwandira who is now one of the players on standby.

Also replaced is Pride Nyameni whose place in the squad of 12 has been taken up by Carlos Matematema. Nyameni has dropped into the non-travelling reserves category.

Phiri is one of the exciting prospects in the Zimbabwean squad together with Ryan Musumhi, the Munesu twins, Munopa and Munesu. Jafnos Chiwanza is the most experienced member of the Cheetahs squad.

Zimbabwe, is making their sixth appearance at the Rugby World Cup Sevens since they made their debut in 1997 when tournament was held in Hong Kong face Canada in a pre-round of 16 fixture on the opening day of the event, Friday 9 September.

Zimbabwe Cheetahs squad for Rugby World Cup Sevens: Kudzai Mashawi (captain), Godfrey Magaramombe, Vuyani Dhlomo, Munopa Muneta, Tapiwa Mulenga, Jafnos Chiwanza, Carlos Matematema, Ryan Musumhi, Shingirai Katsvere, Sam Phiri, Munesu Muneta, Nigel Tinarwo

Non travelling reserves: Keegan Cooke, Jerry Jaravaza, Pride Nyameni, Tadius Dzandiwandira

Head coach: Graham Kaulback

Assistant coach: Ricky Chirengende

Team manager: Tafadzwa Mhende

Physiotherapist: Margaret Gibson

