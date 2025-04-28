Keegan Shutt falls short at Zim Junior Open

Zimpapers Sports Hub

A FINAL round 67 wasn’t enough to see local favourite amateur golfer, Keegan Shutt go all the way as he lost the 2025 First Capital Bank Zimbabwe Junior Open by just one stroke to South Africa’s Andries van der Vyver.

Shutt carded a 10-under-par-206 after 54 holes at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Estate, just one shot behind Van der Vyver on 11-under-par-205.

The highly rated in-form Zimbabwean golf prodigy started the tournament with a two-under-par-70 on the first round, tied with Alex Frankel and just a single stroke behind Craig Cilliers who shot 69.

Shutt followed up his first round 70 with a three-under-par-69 in the second round which took him to five-under-par-139 going into the third and final round. After round two, Shutt was tied with Cilliers at the top of the leaderboard and three strokes ahead of the eventual winner, Van de Vyver who was on two-under-par142.

He went on to card a final round five-under-par-67 in the final round which took him to 10-under but a remarkable nine-under-par-63 in the third round from Van de Vyver propelled the South African to an overall 11-under, to secure his first international victory.

Lourenda Steyn cruised to an eight stroke victory in the girls’ championship. Steyn carded an impressive four-under-par-212 while second placed Zoey Rhoda shot four-over-par-220.

On the overall combined leaderboard, Steyn was in fourth place only behind Van de Vyver, Shutt and Cilliers.

Juniors from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Malawi, China, Zambia and France took part at the tournament.

Boys’ leaderboard: Van Der Vyver (-11), Shutt (-10), Cilliers (-7), Zinan Maimane (-3), Jayden Jacobs (-2), Gideon Fourie (level), Alex Frankel (+1), Evan Marais (+2) and Ruben-Hein Churr (+3).

Girls’ leaderboard: Steyn (-4), Rhoda (+4), Sebata (+11), Orateng Maphauke (+12), Megan Marais (+15), Zayaan Hendricks (+15), Yixuan Mu (+16), Zane Fourie (+21), Mea Swart (+26) and Alessia Goussard (+27).