Kelly Rusike looking forward to Spring Feelings Jazz Concert

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Reporter

VETERAN jazz musician, Kelly Rusike is looking forward to another appearance in front of Bulawayo fans after he was added to the line-up of the upcoming Spring Feelings Jazz Concert.

Rusike and his Jazz Invitation will share the stage with renowned South African jazz saxophonist and flutist, McCoy Mrubata on 3 September at Country Side Resort, along Airport Road.

Rusike has promised jazz lovers a cosy autumn evening with sizzling entertainment.

“The Rusike Brothers, Jazz Invitation and I have, over the years, performed in Bulawayo a lot at different venues and so on 3 September, at the Spring Feelings Concert it will be a special performance for us. We have always had good audiences in Bulawayo and enjoyed performing for them.

“I have always loved playing in Bulawayo from the days of the Rusike Brothers till today with Jazz Invitation. At Spring Feelings, we are looking forward to connecting musically not with just the audience but the other musicians on the line-up as well,” Rusike said.

“It is always an honour when an artiste gets to be picked to perform alongside world traveled legends like McCoy Mrubata. We look forward to exchanging notes musically not just with McCoy but with Bulawayo musicians as well. I especially want to reconnect with Hudson Simbarashe whose brothers worked with the Rusike Brothers. Hudson has always been a friend to my brothers and me,” Rusike added.

“This concert is just what the genre needs to stay alive and we are coming to Bulawayo to play our part in this regard.”

Billed to perform an hour-long set, Rusike said Jazz Invitation will perform as much of their material as possible but conceded that they have a vast catalogue of music. However, he revealed that they would try to play material from each of their four albums to date.

Rusike also lauded the mix of young and old jazz musicians that will perform at the concert: “It is a good line up blending the youth and the mature.” @RealSimbaJemwa