Kenende Scores For Second Week Running

FORMER Young Mighty Warriors attacking midfielder Peacemore Kenende was on target for her South African side Coal City Wizards in their 2-1 loss to Richmond United at Puma Stadium, Witbank on Sunday.

She scored her team’s equaliser with a low powerful shot catching the opposition’s goalkeeper flat footed.

She fluffed several chances.

The goal took her tally to six goals in 10 games for her team with more than 10 matches still to be played.

Losing the match also meant that Coal City Wizards would carry their relegation troubles to the next round of matches, as they are a point away from relegation places.

Kenende’s head coach was impressed with the way her team is improving. She said: “We are on the right track and I believe that soon we will get it right.”

During her post match interview, she also praised Kenende.

The 26-year-old who recently advised young players to follow their dreams seems to be leading by example as she is now among her team’s influential players.

Kenende is in the same league with reigning African Champions League champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies Team.

Her former club, Ma Indies who lost their recent game 1-0 away to Durban Ladies WFC, is home to another Mighty Warriors player, Diana Nyika.

Nyika is from Bulawayo and hails from Nkulumane.

Kenende will hope to again carry her team forward as the season wears on, and also to help her side survive relegation.

Weekend Results:

Saturday: Durban Ladies WFC 1-0 Ma-Indies Ladies; City Lads 0-1 UJ FC

Sunday: Coal City Wizards 1-2 Richmond United