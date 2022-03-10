Kenya President to officially open ZITF

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta will officially open this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, which is slated for 26 to 30 April 2022.

This year’s edition which is in its 62nd edition is running under the theme, “Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent Value Chains for Economic Development.”

In a statement on Thursday, ZITF Company board chairman Mr Busisa Moyo said:

“The ZITF Company Board is pleased to announce that His Excellency Uhuru M. Kenyatta, the President of the Republic of Kenya has graciously accepted the invitation from our Patron HE Dr. E.D.Mnangagwa to officiate at the Official Opening Ceremony of the 62nd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair taking place on Friday 29 April 2022.

“The current level of trade as well as the potential opportunities in trade between Zimbabwe and Kenya is favourable with the 2020 trade map statistics highlighting Kenya as an export market for our cereals, sugar, wood and wood articles while we in turn benefited from their animal and vegetable fat, plastics, electric machinery and equipment industries.”

He said they were looking forward to using President Kenyatta’s visit and participation by a business delegation from Kenya to make new connections and develop this relationship further for the mutual benefit of the economies.

Mr Moyo said the return of the international, multi-sectoral trade showcase to its traditional calendar placement symbolises the normalisation of life and business after a trying two years and

seeks to reposition the show as the definitive meeting place for the people, ideas and organisations which birth and shape Zimbabwe’s economic trajectory.

He added: “Over the last few weeks, we have dispatched high-level representation on roadshow to meet with most of the foreign diplomatic missions based in Zimbabwe, key government ministries and departments as well as representatives of industry and commerce as part of our event promotion strategy.”

In terms of the preparations update, Mr Moyo said to date 332 direct exhibitors have booked 41, 037 square metres of exhibition space in the show and this represented 87 percent of the space made available for sale.

He said 28 of these are new exhibitors exhibiting for the first time and they will be displaying a diverse range of products and services including building and construction, security, medical and health products, financial services, energy and advocacy.

Mr Moyo said international exhibitors from six foreign nations have thus far booked exhibition stands namely: Angola, Japan, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa.

“We expect this number to increase in the coming weeks as more confirmations continue to come in.

“In addition to delivering in-person invitations to the trade show, the engagements have enabled us to glean finger-on-the-pulse insights on market expectations for the ZITF platform.

“Generally, feedback has been positive and constructive with all the embassies visited confirming their participation in this year’s show in a number of ways including exhibiting, attending and participating in the various concurrent networking and knowledge-sharing platforms,” he added.

Mr Moyo said the private sector has also responded positively regarding this year’s show and is set to leverage the opportunity to display to the market the various innovations, new products and services which they have been working on over the past 2 years and to demonstrate an understanding of opportunities within the value chains in which they operate.