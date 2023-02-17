Khama Billiat linked with move to Saudi Arabia

FORMER Warriors star Khama Billiat has been linked with a move to the Middle East once his contract runs out at Kaizer Chiefs Football Club in South Africa.

Billiat is left with four months on his Chiefs deal, although the club has an option to extend it with another year. According to South African publication, The Sunday World, Chiefs are likely not going to extend the player’s stay and his services have been offered to coach Pitso Mosimane’s club Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

Pitso and Billiat have worked together before during their time at Mamelodi Sundowns. Al-Ahli currently play in the second-tier league but are leading the race to win promotion to the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, Khama will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to treat a groin problem. The Zimbabwean midfielder suffered the injury prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. He made a slight progress in his recovery after returning to light training last month, but aggravated the injury. The former Warriors international made 11 appearances across all competitions this season, registering three assists but did not score. (Source: www.soccer24.co.zw)