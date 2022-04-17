Khami Monument a symbol of unity: Cde Mohadi

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWEANS have been called upon to value the gains of independence and foster the unity that was exhibited by the country’s forefathers.

This was said by Zanu-PF Second Secretary and Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi yesterday when he officiated at the lighting of the flame of independence at the Khami Monument, just outside Bulawayo.

Cde Mohadi noted that the lighting of the flame at the heritage site was of great significance as this served as a reminder of the philosophy and intelligence the country’s forefathers had in coming up with such architectural works as those at Khami.

He said lighting the flame at Khami was a means of honouring the country’s ancestors in the role they played in establishing the roots of the nation.

“This Great ancient city of Khami has always offered us a glimpse into our tradition and provided us with an opportunity to relive chronological developments of our country through the whispers of history that it echoes up-to today.

The exceptional architectural designs and innovation indeed display our ancestors’ workmanship.

“Furthermore, the innovativeness displayed in this place speaks into our mantra of Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanini balo/ Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo.

Our ancestors understood this philosophy and they took it upon themselves to tap into their own human and non-human resources to build this place brick upon brick,” said Cde Mohadi.

He said the significance of the independence celebrations was to bring everyone together regardless of political affiliation, hence cultural and heritage sites such as Khami become strong forces of uniting the nation as they gave a vivid understanding to the country’s origins.

“Our Independence is thus a rare moment when our past and the future connect.

Always remind people that our Independence celebrations are a pilgrimage to the past where we visit annually as an act of faith for a better and more prosperous Zimbabwe.

Like no other activity within our calendar as a nation, our Independence day celebrations will always signify our consented effort as a nation to come together in the spirit of Ubuntu.

“It is through these lenses that the Second Republic under the leadership of His Excellency the President and First Secretary of our Revolutionary Party Zanu-PF Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has found it befitting to honour Bulawayo, a city with great historical and cultural significance, to host the first ever Independence celebrations outside Harare,” said Cde Mohadi.

He said the move to bring the celebrations to Bulawayo proves Government’s commitment to share the gift of Independence.

“United in our diversity, we are greater than the sum of our parts. May today’s lighting of the Independence flame be another reminder to everyone to uphold the spirit of building a Zimbabwe we want, that leaves no one behind.

“Our ancestors achieved this and they built cities that they all wanted and envisioned. The flame is an ancient symbol of peace and harmony, a symbol of the power of our identity as Zimbabweans to come together despite our differences. It is a timeless reminder that we are all Zimbabweans, this flame will be a message of hope as we continue to build our nation brick by brick,” said Cde Mohadi.

He further noted that as the nation celebrates the triumph over colonialism people should remember that just like independence was a process, building a better Zimbabwe is equally a process that never unfolds overnight.

“As I light this torch, I am convinced that Bulawayo will provide a spectacular stage during our Independence celebrations that will showcase the best of the Zimbabwean spirit.

In a few days, Bulawayo will amaze us with their joy of life and their love for Zimbabwe as you host this auspicious event,” said Cde Mohadi.

The flame which burnt overnight at Khami, will today travel around the city’s high density suburbs and it will be accompanied by players from Highlanders and Dynamos Football Clubs, who will be playing for the Uhuru cup on Monday as part of the Independence Festivities. Its final destination today will be at the Natural History Museum in the city.

Also present at the lighting yesterday were Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Cde July Moyo, Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality, Cde Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Cde Kirsty Coventry, Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Cde Barbra Rwodzi, Bulawayo Metropolitan Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Judith Ncube and Matabeleland North Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Richard Moyo, among other senior government and party officials.