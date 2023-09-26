Khami Prison Complex projects charm Government

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT has commended the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) for undertaking various projects that have empowered inmates with various skills as well as help the organisation raise income which is used towards the improvement of the their’ welfare.

This came out during a tour of the Khami Prison Complex on Tuesday by Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Richard Moyo. The tour also saw Government donating three boreholes, 20 raincoats, fifty gloves, 700 Waterguard bottles, 100 kilograms of rice, and a sewing machine.

Minister Moyo who was accompanied by Senior officials from his office described the tour as more of an eye opener which corrected the misconception that prison is there to punish but instead is now a place of rehabilitating inmates to be productive citizens upon completing their jail terms, something which he said Government commends.

“The approach that was taken by Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service in 2013 advocating for a rehabilitative centre has promoted empowerment of inmates with various skills some of which we have seen today including animal husbandry, farming and goat rearing to mention a few.

“This approach Ladies and Gentlemen has synced well with the second republic’s mantra of leaving no place and no one behind in building our nation to be a middle income economy by 2030 as always advocated for by President Mnangagwa,” said Minister Moyo.

He said as the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Matabeleland North Province and the Member of Parliament for Umguza Constituency he will ensure that the road works and repairs of Khami road, the provision of adequate access to clean water through the drilling of more bore holes and other services that are required in the constituency remain a priority.

Acting ZPCS officer commanding Assistant Commissioner Priscilla Mthembo who led the tour said in an effort to support the Second Republic’s mantra of building Zimbabwe brick by brick, as ZPCS, they cannot be seen lagging behind hence they were undertaking the various projects.

“To complement building our Zimbabwe brick upon brick, the Bulawayo Metropolitan’s Province loyalty to the nation is seen by a number of agro-based projects that are currently running to supplement the diet of inmates and also empower inmates with various life sustenance skills. The Province is in the epic of impacting various rehabilitation programs to inmates for their successful re-integration in the society.

“We believe that the various rehabilitation programs will help inmates and their families’ way after prison thus helping to build the Zimbabwean economy just like the mantra of his Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe Comrade ED Mnangagwa, that a country is built by its own people, “ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo”, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”,” said Ass Comm Mthembo.

Some of the projects that the ZPCS partake include piggery, lucerne production, cattle rearing amongst others.

Assistant Commissioner Mthembo said the visit by the Minister of State is going to encourage them on their efforts, and further open their minds in various spheres.

“It is our hope that this visit is going to expose us to more avenues, as we are still inviting more investors and various organisations to partner with us in several projects that will benefit inmates and the organisation as a whole,” said Ass Comm Mthembo.

Khami Prison complex has got five stations and these are Khami Maximum Prison, Khami Medium Prison, Khami Remand Prison, Khami Workshop and Mlondolozi mental institute. The prison population as of 26 September 2023 stands at 4187.