Khanye leads the way in Zifa Southern Region Division One goal scoring chart

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

QUALITY Foods striker, Stanson Khanye is the leading goal scorer in the Zimbabwe Football Association Southern Region Division One League, which has reached the halfway stage.

Khanye has found the target 11 times this season. His team has scored 19 goals from 17 matches, and conceded 32, which leaves them with a goal difference of minus 13. Khanye is followed by Hwange captain Kelly Shiyandindi who has scored 11 goals so far for the table-topping Chipangano.

Hwange, on top of the log with 45 points, nine ahead of ZPC Hwange and Arenel Movers have found the target 39 times so far this season while their defence has been breached just five times.

Ryan Ncube of Mosi Rovers has found the back of the net eight times, followed by Tinotenda Chitete of Makhandeni Pirates who is a goal behind. Six players have scored six goals each, these being Shepherd Gadzikwa (Hwange), Adonice Nyoni (Arenel), Aluma Milanzi (Binga Pirates), Fortune Nkomazana (ZPC Hwange), Tendai Zaza (Mountain Climbers) and Calvin Chigonera (Talen Vision).

Meanwhile, the Zifa Southern Region Soccer League has postponed matches to 18 June 2022 due to reasons it said were beyond its control.

The league took a mid-season break at the beginning of last month when most of the teams had played 17 matches. Some of the teams however still had outstanding fixtures, which have since been fulfilled, paving the way for the league to resume.

