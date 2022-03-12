Khanyi Mbau thanks Zim lover for support as sex scenes leave fans stunned

She is known to give her all to her work on and off the screen. This time the South African actress and media personality Khanyi Mbau left viewers shocked beyond measure after a steamy sex scene between her character, Zandile, and Nkosana on The Wife aired last Thursday.

Some viewers commended her on her acting skills while others felt the show had unnecessary sex scenes. Never one to take criticism to heart too much, Khanyi instead thanked her partner, Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga, for being supportive and allowing her to chase her dreams.

“Your level of support baby, the way you let me chase my dreams and want to see become the best in all I do is incredible and honestly the wind beneath my wind,” she wrote on Instagram.

“My silent cheer leader and fighter, my family, my guide. How you do it? Truly beats me. My love, my hubby . . . my heart . . . thank you for remaining constant,” she continued.

South African social media users had mixed reactions to the sex scene between her and Mondli Makhoba, with many users adamant that the sex scene was real.-Drum/news24.com