Khayah Cement appoints company secretary

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange-Listed cement maker, Khayah Cement Limited has appointed Mr Arnold Zivanayi Chikazhe Company Secretary and Legal Advisor.

Khayah Cement Limited formerly traded as Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe and changed its name early this year, following the acquisition of the major shareholding by a local investment consortium.

In a statement, Khayah Cement Limited board chairman, Mr Kumbirayi Chiimba Katsande said the appointment was with effect from 1 September.

“The Board of Directors of Khayah Cement Limited would like to advise stakeholders that the company has appointed Mr Arnold Zivanayi Chikazhe as Company Secretary and Legal Advisor effective 1 September, 2023.

“The appointment is in line with the provisions of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31) and Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listing rules (Statutory Instrument 134 of 2019),” said Mr Katsande.

“The Board of Directors, Management and Staff congratulate Arnold on his appointment and wish him success in the new role.”

Mr Chikazhe has acted as the company secretary of the company since 27 May, 2022.

He is a registered legal practitioner with over 18 years work experience in various sectors including retail, energy, mining, manufacturing, insurance, construction, health, religious, public and non-governmental organisations both in Zimbabwe and the United States of America.

A former member of the International Petroleum Negotiators, Mr Chikazhe holds an LLM in Global Energy, Environmental Law and International Arbitration from the University of Texas at Austin, Texas, USA, an LLB from the University of South Africa and BSc in Mathematics and Education from Wiley College, Texas, USA.