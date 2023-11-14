Khulekani Dube Reflects On Premiership Debut Season

Gerald Sibanda

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC goalkeeper Khulekani Dube has reflected on his first season in topflight football. He has described it as a mixed bag.

He started the season as a back up goalkeeper to Isah Ali who was also signed this season by Amakhosi as a much more experienced figure

Ali previously played for Ngezi Platinum Stars and the national team at Under- 20 team.

The 23-year-old goalie stood firm and when the chance presented itself, he did well and never looked back.

He made his debut in an unfavourable situation against Harare giants Dynamos away from home, they won that match 3-2 and for Dube it was the turning point of his Chiefs’ career.

“The match, the experience and the victory against such a big team was the turning point in my Chiefs career. I started to understand that it is actually true that anything is possible in football.

“One person I should openly appreciate is coach Sweswe (Lizwe), who has played a huge role in my career. He believed in me from my days at Talen Vision to now, therefore I think it has been a journey in which I have had people who believe in me and have been very important in my development,” said Dube.

Coach Lizwwe Sweswe is now the head coach at Sheasham Football Club. He coached Dube from his days at Talen Vision last year and signed him at Chiefs at the start of the season.

He has had 11 clean sheets which will be significant if his side manages to escape relegation. They need at least one win from their last two matches and it is without doubt that Dube has been one of Amakhosi’s stars this season.

He also admitted that he might have a future with better things ahead, but he will never forget the memories from the on-going season.

“A lot will happen in my career and a lot is yet to come, but nothing will ever erase the memories of my debut season, the worst days and best days this season have shaped me into what I believe is a much improved goalkeeper,” said Dube.

Chiefs will travel to Harare in their next match to take on Herentals FC at The National Sports Stadium.