King Lobhengula Royal trust donates to Luveve water contamination victim

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE King Lobhengula Royal Trust last week came to the aid of a victim of the Luveve water contamination pandemonium that hit the suburb in June by providing funds for the purchase of colostomy tubes and bags which he now requires to relieve himself.

The contamination, which is now subject of a class action civil case between residents and the Bulawayo City Council, resulted in the death of 13 people and over 2 000 residents being treated for typhoid and dysentery.

The trust, last Saturday, sourced and donated an undisclosed amount to Mr Emmanuel Moyo who had to be operated on his stomach and now requires colostomy tubes and bags to relieve himself.

“As a Trust we sourced some money which we used to help save a life in Luveve, this being Mr Emmanuel Moyo who urgently required colostomy tubes and bags. He was operated on his stomach during the recent diarrhoea outbreak.

“We also paid a courtesy call to the affected community where we also took time to mourn with them over the deaths of their loved ones due to this disaster,” said the chairperson of the trust, Prince Zwide Khumalo.

Mr Moyo paid gratitude to the trust noting that the purchase of the colostomy tubes and bags would go a long way in easing his plight.

Prince Zwide Khumalo was accompanied by the trust’s vice chairman Prince Themba Nhlokoma Khumalo where they also donated various food items to five families.