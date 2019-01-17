Kingston Passage Wins the Hachiman Sprint Race

Mandla Moyo, Sports Reporter

KINGSTON Passage is the winner of the 2019 edition of the 1100m Hachiman Sprint held at Borrowdale Park Racecourse last Sunday.

Ridden by jockey Hennie Greyling this sprinter arrived home in 1 minute 03.60 sec just 0.50 horse length ahead of the second runner over the line Twilight Trip. In third position was Butchie Boy followed by Edward the seventh.

For being crowned the fasted connection of this race Kingstone Passage and his running mate Greyling received a floating trophy plus $8 000 in prize money.

There was also something to smile about for the other next three runners to cross the line that is Twilight Trip who got $1 600, Butchie Boy $1 000 lastly Edward the Seventh $600.

The five-year-old gelding now boasts of an impressive career record of four races, he is trained by Kirk Swanson and Hennie Greyling was in the irons today.

Meanwhile the final list for the Guineas Trial 1600m race set for running on 27 January at the same venue is expected to be released by Mashonaland Turf Club on 21 January.

The completion carries $8 000 in stakes money in addition to that it comes along with six minor races each carrying $7 000 in stakes money for taking away by the winner and selected placed runners.

