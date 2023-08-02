KitAid donates sportswear

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

THROUGH the Majinkila Hope Foundation, a foreign based organisation KitAid has donated football shirts to 25 teams and four schools in and around Bulawayo.

The teams that have benefited from the programme are Biya and Friends Academy, Zebra Revolution, Bulawayo City, Tigers FC, Real stars FC, FC, Mzilikazi, FMSA, Entumbane FC, Highlanders Under-13s, Nkalikha FC, Lobengula Rovers, New West FC, Bosso90, Thandanani FC, Chicken Inn, Makhandeni Pirates Apollo FC, Zebra Revolution, Ali Baba Foundation, Streetset FC, FMH Academy FC, Toronto FC, Lobengula City Queens, Cream Thatha FC and Umthaka FC.

Somvubu High School in Matabeleland North, Mkhwabeni High school in Insiza District, Matabeleland South, Wanezi Mission in Matabeleland South and Ngwalo High School in Nketa Bulawayo are the schools that received uniforms.

The distribution of the uniforms was done by Majinkila Hope Foundation representative in Bulawayo, Sibekiwe Ndlovu.

“These warm up shirts were distributed to all these teams. Alibaba Foundation received more than 30 tops and also received shorts and cones. New West received shirts and shorts as well as FC Mzilikazi received shirts and shorts. Most of the teams showed appreciation for the donations. We thank KidAid for the generous gesture that they have shown.

“KidAid has been doing a great job here through Majinkila Hope Foundation besides these teams many have also benefited, individuals, churches, schools and organisations for example old people’s homes. We have reached and donated clothing, kit and equipment.

“We still have stUff for distribution, some of those not listed will be getting something anytime from this week. We also hope that KidAid will continue supporting us here through Majinkila Hope Foundation,” said Ndlovu.

[email protected]