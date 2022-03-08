Klusener back as Chevrons batting coach

08 Mar, 2022 - 11:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Klusener back as Chevrons batting coach Lance Klusener

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER South African all-rounder, Lance Klusener has made a return to the Zimbabwe senior national cricket team’s technical setup as batting coach.

Klusener’s appointment was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) board during its virtual meeting held on Monday. He is taking over from Stuart Matsikenyeri, who now moves to the position of assistant coach, while Lalchand Rajput remains in charge as head coach of the national side. Until recently, he was head coach of the Afghanistan national team.

Between 2016 and 2018, Klusener was the batting coach in a technical team led by Heath Streak that was sacked after Zimbabwe’s failure to qualify for the 2019 International Cricket Council Cricket World Cup.

ZC announced that they are in the process of finalising the appointment of a bowling coach and a fitness trainer for the men’s national team.

Craig Ervine has been confirmed as the substantive white ball captain with Sean Williams to lead the team in Test cricket. Wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva is the vice-captain for all the three formats.

Former Zimbabwe pace bowler, Gary Brent has taken over from Adam Chifo.  Mary-Anne Musonda retained her post as captain of the Lady Chevrons together with vice-captain, Josephine Nkomo. [email protected]_29

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting