Klusener back as Chevrons batting coach

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER South African all-rounder, Lance Klusener has made a return to the Zimbabwe senior national cricket team’s technical setup as batting coach.

Klusener’s appointment was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) board during its virtual meeting held on Monday. He is taking over from Stuart Matsikenyeri, who now moves to the position of assistant coach, while Lalchand Rajput remains in charge as head coach of the national side. Until recently, he was head coach of the Afghanistan national team.

Between 2016 and 2018, Klusener was the batting coach in a technical team led by Heath Streak that was sacked after Zimbabwe’s failure to qualify for the 2019 International Cricket Council Cricket World Cup.

ZC announced that they are in the process of finalising the appointment of a bowling coach and a fitness trainer for the men’s national team.

Craig Ervine has been confirmed as the substantive white ball captain with Sean Williams to lead the team in Test cricket. Wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva is the vice-captain for all the three formats.

Former Zimbabwe pace bowler, Gary Brent has taken over from Adam Chifo. Mary-Anne Musonda retained her post as captain of the Lady Chevrons together with vice-captain, Josephine Nkomo.