Know your ROILBAAs nominees

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter

ONE of the city’s premier arts events, the ROIL Bulawayo Arts Awards, (RBAAs) are once again set to crown the cream in the sector on 6 November during a night that already looks set to bring the usual dose of drama, glamour, thrills and spills.

Over the next few weeks, Sunday Life will be profiling artistes that are in line for honours during this year’s edition.

Madlela Skhobokhobo

A man of many talents, Mothusi Bashimane Ndlovu first caught the public’s attention as an actor, before his single, Ngamnanka catapulted him to further stardom as a musician. Inspired by the likes of Chicco Thwala, Peta Teanet, Mbongeni Ngema and Don Gumbo, Skhobokhobo, began composing his own music after getting rejected by more seasoned musicians.

For this edition of the award awards, Madlela has been nominated for the male artist of the year, Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba Act and Song of the year.

DJ Zandimaz

DJ Zandimaz, real name Zandile Mazithulela, shot to fame last year with the release of her Amapiano hit single, Emathandweni. The Esigodini born DJ got her first big break in 2013 on a popular youth DJ talent show that showcased the latest DJs at popular club, Cubana. Zandimaz became a resident DJ for Cubana club in 2013. The DJ holds a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of South Africa. At the 2021 RBAAs DJ Zandimaz has been nominated for the Outstanding Kwaito/House/Gqom Act, Outstanding Song of The Year and Outstanding female artiste of the year.

X-Mile

South Africa-based X-Mile (real name Xolani Ndlovu), an afro-jazz soul singer, songwriter and performer from Bulawayo is best known for his Clique song and Qamazing. The singer was a StarBrite finalist in 2012.

As part of the group Effect that represented Zimbabwe at the Old Mutual Amazing Voices Pan African singing competition this year, X-Mile stole the spotlight with his impeccable vocals. At this year’s ROILBAAs, he has been nominated for the Outstanding Alternative Music, Outstanding Music Video.