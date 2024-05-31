koSamuriwo works on employment creation

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

POPULAR leisure spot Samuriwo Pub and Grill has roped in 40 more youths from the surrounding communities bringing its employment portfolio to 75, a development which has been described as a deliberate effort to plough back to the community through employment creation.

Owner of the spot, Mr Brian Samuriwo said he was touched by the overwhelming response by scores of youths who thronged the spot on Wednesday to take up an initial opportunity that had arisen for 10 waitresses, the company’s management decided to rope in 40 youths, a move that is meant to plough back to the community through employment creation.

Social media went abuzz on Thursday after this publication posted scores of youths who had thronged KoSamuriwo with the hope of grabbing the opportunity.

Mr Samuriwo said together with his management, they decided to increase the number to provide the best service as well as ploughing back to the community through employment creation.

“In our efforts to increase service efficiency and customer satisfaction, Samuriwo Pub and Grill held interviews for waitress vacancies, which were initially meant for 10 people only. However, due to an unexpectedly overwhelming response from young people who wished to fill those positions, management ended up opting to increase the recruitment number from the initial 10 to 40 waitresses who will be changing shifts, instead.

“Samuriwo Pub and Grill is committed to providing the best service in the city, while also ploughing back to the community through employment creation, opportunity creation and various programs that benefit the community,” said Mr Samuriwo.

Through his Brian Samuriwo Foundation, Mr Samuriwo has rolled out several community-based programmes that include health expos, the drilling of boreholes and the installation of solar-powered nutritional gardens at Luveve, training youths in various critical skills amongst other projects.

@nyeve14