21 Jun, 2022 - 14:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Kuda Mahachi to appear in court Kudakwashe Mahachi at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BELEAGUERED footballer, Kudakwashe Mahachi is this afternoon (Tuesday) expected to appear in court after he allegedly snatched and destroyed his sister’s iPhone XR.

Kuda Mahachi

The footballer is alleged to have smashed the phone as part of concerted efforts to destroy evidence that nails him for allegedly scalding his four-year-old son with boiling water.

Kuda Mahachi attempting to hide from journalists with the help of his friend Zibusiso Hadebe

Mahachi’s sister, Meline Mahachi, is a key witness in the ongoing police investigations. He spent the whole of this morning at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court, where the matter is set to be heard, accompanied by his lawyer, Mr Nkosiyabo Sibanda of Tanaka Law Chambers.

Initially he attempted to avoid journalists with the help of his friend, Zibusiso Hadebe, who was also present when he damaged the phone.

He is expected to appear at Court number two for initial remand at 2pm.

