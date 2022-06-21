Kudakwashe Mahachi appears in court, remanded out of custody

Rutendo Nyeve and Vusumuzi Dube, Sunday News Reporters

FOOTBALL star Kudakwashe Mahachi (29) this Tuesday appeared at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court facing charges of theft after he unlawfully took his sister’s Iphone XR cellphone.

The footballer is alleged to have smashed the phone as part of concerted efforts to destroy evidence that nails him for allegedly scalding his four-year-old son with boiling water.

Clad in a white tracksuit and matching hat Mahachi appeared before Mr Maxwell Ncube who remanded him out of custody to 5 July for trial.

Mahachi was accompanied to court by his lawyer Mr Nkosiyabo Sibanda of Tanaka Law Chambers and his close friend, Zibusiso Hadebe.

Prosecuting Miss Kundai Gundani said;

“Kudakwashe Mahachi unlawfully took an Iphone XR Cellphone with a Econet sim card knowing that Melene Mahachi was entitled to own, possess or control the property or realising that there was a real or possibility that Meline Mahachi might be so entitled, and intending to deprive Meline Mahachi permanently of her ownership, possession or control of the property or realising that there was a real risk or possibility that Meline Mahachi might be deprived of that ownership, possession or control.”

Initially he attempted to avoid journalists with the help of Hadebe, who was also present when he allegedly stole the phone.

Meanwhile, appearing in a different court, his brother-in-law Paul Sixpence was also remanded out of custody to 5 July in a case in which he is accused of assaulting Hadebe.

Allegations are that on the 13 June, outside house number F6 Mzilikazi, Bulawayo, Sixpence assaulted Hadebe with fists several times on the face and pulled him from a car.

“The accused person approached the complainant saying in Ndebele language, ‘liyasijwayela’ meaning, ‘you undermine us, in English language and assaulted him with fists several times on the face and also pulled him from the car seat.

“The accused person then snatched the car key and went into the house, returning them after some minutes. The complainant made a police report leading to the arrest of Sixpence. The complainant is alleged to have sustained no visible injuries and he did not seek medical attention,” said the prosecutor.