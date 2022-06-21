Breaking News
Curfew lifted

Curfew lifted

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Kudakwashe Mahachi appears in court, remanded out of custody

21 Jun, 2022 - 18:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Kudakwashe Mahachi appears in court, remanded out of custody Kudakwashe Mahachi with his lawyer Mr Nkosiyabo Sibanda at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve and Vusumuzi Dube, Sunday News Reporters

FOOTBALL star Kudakwashe Mahachi (29) this Tuesday appeared at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court facing charges of theft after he unlawfully took his sister’s Iphone XR cellphone.

The footballer is alleged to have smashed the phone as part of concerted efforts to destroy evidence that nails him for allegedly scalding his four-year-old son with boiling water.

Kuda Mahachi

Clad in a white tracksuit and matching hat Mahachi appeared before Mr Maxwell Ncube who remanded him out of custody to 5 July for trial.

Mahachi was accompanied to court by his lawyer Mr Nkosiyabo Sibanda of Tanaka Law Chambers and his close friend, Zibusiso Hadebe.

Prosecuting Miss Kundai Gundani said;

“Kudakwashe Mahachi unlawfully took an  Iphone XR Cellphone with a Econet sim card knowing that Melene Mahachi was entitled to own, possess or control the property or realising that there was a real or possibility that Meline Mahachi might be so entitled, and intending to deprive Meline Mahachi permanently of her ownership, possession or control of the property or realising that there was a real risk or possibility that Meline Mahachi might be deprived of that ownership, possession or control.”

Kuda Mahachi attempting to hide from journalists with the help of his friend Zibusiso Hadebe

Initially he attempted to avoid journalists with the help of Hadebe, who was also present when he allegedly stole the phone.

Meanwhile, appearing in a different court, his brother-in-law Paul Sixpence was also remanded out of custody to 5 July in a case in which he is accused of assaulting Hadebe.

Kudakwashe Mahachi at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court

Allegations are that on the 13 June, outside house number F6 Mzilikazi, Bulawayo, Sixpence assaulted Hadebe with fists several times on the face and pulled him from a car.

“The accused person approached the complainant saying in Ndebele language, ‘liyasijwayela’ meaning, ‘you undermine us, in English language and assaulted him with fists several times on the face and also pulled him from the car seat.

“The accused person then snatched the car key and went into the house, returning them after some minutes. The complainant made a police report leading to the arrest of Sixpence. The complainant is alleged to have sustained no visible injuries and he did not seek medical attention,” said the prosecutor.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting