Kumalo Primary headmistress arrested for embezzlement

Online Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL Kumalo Primary School headmistress Stella Mhlanga has been arrested in connection with the embezzlement of funds at the school, following the release of an official audit report.

Mhlanga, along with four other staff members, was taken into custody on Monday afternoon, around 2 PM, and was spotted being driven in the back of a White Mahindra to Drill Hall in the heart of the CBD.

The arrest follows a comprehensive audit that raised serious concerns about the school’s financial practices.

The matter first came to light when the School Development Committee (SDC) reported irregularities in the school’s financial records in February.

This prompted an investigation by government auditors, which ultimately led to today’s arrests.

While Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, could not immediately comment on the matter, police sources stated that the gang was arrested by detectives from the Commercial Crime Unit under case number CRB 6312/025.

Mhlanga is no stranger to controversy.

In 2023, she faced accusations of corruption and even assaulting a colleague at the school.

Her tumultuous history dates back to 2015 when she was dismissed from Magwegwe Primary School amid protests from concerned parents, leading to intervention from anti-riot police.

Parents with children at the school at the time described her leadership style as autocratic, often dismissing parental input.

Her past has been marked by questionable decisions, including a notorious incident where she accidentally shared an explicit image on WhatsApp.

Although she was acquitted of those charges, the episode added to her controversial reputation.

Last year, Mhlanga was suspended from her duties for several months while awaiting a disciplinary hearing.

During her absence, her deputy, Miss Eneles Sibanda, stepped in as acting head. Surprisingly, Mhlanga was reinstated under unclear circumstances, and the hearing was eventually dropped.

As the investigation unfolds, many parents and staff members are anxious to see how these developments will affect the school’s future and the education of its students.

More to follow…