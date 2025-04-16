Kumalo Primary School headmistress granted bail over embezzlement

Sunday News Reporter

KUMALO Primary School headmistress, Stella Mhlanga (63), together with three other staff members who are facing charges of fraud were this morning granted bail. 

They were granted US$50 bail each on grounds that they and do not to interfere with State witnesses and reside at their given addresses. 

The matter was remanded to April 30. 

Mhlanga was arrested on Monday alongside four other staff members for alleged embezzlement of school funds.

They appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Beverly Madzikatire. 

