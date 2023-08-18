Kung Fu Panda feels inspired by Chikuhwa

Fungai Muderere

AFTER walking out of the treatment room, young Highlanders striker Calvin “KungFu Panda” Chigonero, feels inspired by the club’s chief striker Lynoth Chikuhwa who seem to have rediscovered his goal scoring boots.

Chikuhwa, who finished last season with 10 goals to his name, had a slow start in the 2023 season.

The player was on target in Bosso’s last two league matches the latest being his wonder curling goal that saw the Bulawayo giants edge Ngezi Platinum Stars in their backyard.

Last weekend, Chikuhwa was again on target for his paymasters in a Chibuku Super Cup first round tie that ended two all in regulation time.

“It is always good to back from injury. Im happy that I came back at a time the club is riding high. It is also pleasing to come in when our chief striker is banging them. All I can promise is kumeleziwe,” said the pacy young forward at the club’s press conference held yesterday.

Chigonero joined Bosso early this year from Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision.

So far the forward has two goals under his belt.

At Bosso, Chigonero joined a strikers department that also has the services of bustling Stanley Ngala.

Ngala has for a number of times failed to make it count for Bosso much to the agitation of the club’s hordes of [email protected]