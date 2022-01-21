Kutsanzira back at Bosso

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders captain, Rahman “Rakocha” Kutsanzira is back at Bosso after the club announced his return, four years after he ditched Amahlolanyama.

The 33-year old Kutsanzira, a creative midfielder left Highlanders for FC Platinum in January 2018. He brings with him vast experience and leadership to Highlanders as a former captain. It will be Kutsanzira’s third stint with Highlanders. He left Bosso to join Caps United before he returned to the Bulawayo giants prior to leaving for FC Platinum.

“Rahman Kutsanzira – the return! Rahman Kutsanzira comes back to reinforce us on character, experience and leadership. Welcome back home Rakocha,’’ announced Highlanders today (Friday).

Kutsanzira becomes the third player to be unveiled by Highlanders in this January transfer window. On Thursday, Highlanders the signing of striker Stanley Ngala from FC Platinum and goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi formerly with TelOne.

With the January transfer window closing at the end of the month, it remains to be seen if Highlanders will make more signings as they look to bolster their squad after a terrible start to the season. Two defeats, 2-0 to Black Rhinos and 1-0 at the hands of Manica Diamonds together with a goalless stalemate against Ngezi Platinum Stars have left Bosso languishing in the relegation zone. They are 16th on the log with just a point, only better than Tenax and Bulawayo City.

