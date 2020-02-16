Kwaito muso releases collaborative single

Sinokuthaba Dube, Sunday Life Reporter

KWAITO artiste Wisdom “Mawiza” last week released a single titled Easy.

The new single features Bulawayo’s renowned entertainers “Tebza” real name Tebogo Moyo and Babongile Sikhonjwa.

The song is taken from the artiste’s first studio album Last Number, which teaches people to take things easy.

The Entumbane-born artiste is known for top radio songs like Chipo Tsodzo and Alpha Omega.

One of the fans, Prince Sithole said the song will be part of the top 20 chart songs in the next few weeks.

“I am a proud fan of kwaito and this Easy song is a bomb. I am sure that in the next few weeks the song will be the city’s top song,” said Sithole.