Kwangwa nets Coaches’ Player of the Year accolade

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

ZIMBABWE netball national captain, Felistus Kwangwa who plies her trade in the Vitality Netball Super League in England with Surrey Storm added another feather to her boa when she won the 2022 Vitality Netball Super League Coach’s Player of the Season award.

The 26-year-old goal defence returned to the duck egg blue for another season with Storm. Kwangwa first caught the eye of head coach Mikki Austin during the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup where she walked away with three Player of the Match performances.

She led the competition in deflections and was sixth for intercepts as Zimbabwe were named team of the tournament.

According to Surrey’s official Twitter account, Kwangwa “demonstrated growth, coachability and the ability to put in some match winning performances”.

“When she returned of the summer break, it was clear that she had done exactly the opposite of that – she was fitter, stronger and more determinized than ever to put in some solid minutes on a VNSL court this year and she has reaped the rewards of that,” her club said in a Twitter video announcement.

“This year’s 2022 VNSL Coach’s Player of the Season is awarded to Felistus Kwangwa for her match winning performances, sheer determination and growth to improve and her ability to take on board coach’s instructions and put that into practice against some of the world’s best goal attacks,” continued the club in the video. @RealSimbaJemwa