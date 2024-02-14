Kwantuthu Comedy Festival introduces new monthly comedy nights 

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

The Kwantuthu Comedy Festival is launching a series of comedy nights which are set to take place twice a month every month at Cotton Lounge, with the first launch tomorrow.

The shows for this month will be running under the theme ‘Engage, Educate, and Entertain’

Talking to the director of the festival, Maforty, he highlighted that the admission for some of the nights will be free for all.

“Tomorrow we are launching simple comedy nights that we will be having twice a month with free admission for a few nights, people should come in their numbers to enjoy nights of comedy and laughter.”

The Comedy nights will continue with another event on the 23rd this month. Comedian Nijo the Slick Pastor and King Kandoro will take the stage on the night, admission will be at $10.

To close off the month, there will be another comedy night on the 29th, it will also be hosted by Maforty.

“We did say Comedy was being given a new home and Cotton Lounge is that home,” Maforty stated.

Cotton lounge, also known as Kings Kraal, is located at Zonkiziwe Shopping Centre