KwaZulu-Natal’s overnight flood death toll exceeded 200 — report

13 Apr, 2022 - 15:04 0 Views
0 Comments
KwaZulu-Natal’s overnight flood death toll exceeded 200 — report KZN floods

The Sunday News

SOUTH AFRICA’S KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has said at least 253 bodies were in mortuaries overnight after the floods which have devastated parts of the province.

KZN floods

“The biggest worry is the number of bodies that we are finding. As you correctly indicated, our mortuaries are a bit under pressure, however we are coping,” Simelane told eNCA.

“As of late last night, we had received something close to 253 bodies in our two different mortuaries in eThekwini. We are talking about Phoenix and Pinetown.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa was in the province visiting flood-affected areas today and was expected to give an update on the death toll.

This is a developing story. – www.timeslive.co.za

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting