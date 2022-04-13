KwaZulu-Natal’s overnight flood death toll exceeded 200 — report

SOUTH AFRICA’S KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has said at least 253 bodies were in mortuaries overnight after the floods which have devastated parts of the province.

“The biggest worry is the number of bodies that we are finding. As you correctly indicated, our mortuaries are a bit under pressure, however we are coping,” Simelane told eNCA.

“As of late last night, we had received something close to 253 bodies in our two different mortuaries in eThekwini. We are talking about Phoenix and Pinetown.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa was in the province visiting flood-affected areas today and was expected to give an update on the death toll.

This is a developing story. – www.timeslive.co.za