La Dee juggles music and radio hosting

Sithatshisiwe Gwaza, Sunday News Reporter

MUSICIAN and radio personality Duduzile Ndlovu popularly known as La Dee envisages a great future in the showbiz industry.

The 30-year-old was born and bred at Emganwini in Bulawayo and recorded her first song in 2009 when she was 20 years old. La Dee has managed to secure her name as a music star with hit songs “Isoka lami” and “Ngithembele kuwe” featuring Lindough.

She started off singing in church and later pursued her career in South Africa where she established her radio show at a Hilbrow radio station. The show was titled Sphethe Ezishisayo. She went on to have a stint with a radio station in Swaziland, Hala radio where she anchored the “Love drive show”.

La Dee has managed to juggle between music and radio hosting, with her popular radio shows running in both countries.

“ Music has always been a blessing to human kind that is why I sing to inspire souls, promote love and spread God’s word. My goal is to go places spreading positive energy, taking away pain, giving hope and comforting people using music,” she said.

Nonetheless, La Dee has not been spared from the adverse effects of the Covid-19 induced lockdown as she has been forced to slow down working in the studio for a new musical project.

“But on a brighter side I am happy because I have since learnt how to use social media to market my music and connect with fans,” she said.

However, she will be releasing a single titled “Mbambe” next month and is also working on releasing her extended play at the end of the year. She is working with Mzoe7, Conga brothers, DJ Prince Eskhosini and Sheknowskoko on her new single.

“Last year I was nominated for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards as the outstanding Newcomer across all genres. That was a ladder to lift me, that recognition meant a lot,” she added.