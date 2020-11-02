La Liga entertains Zimbabwean football fans in Harare

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

A top Harare hotel, which is located in the heart of the country’s capital city was the place to be for football fans on Sunday as La Liga, one of the best football leagues in the world hosted a watch party in what was the first activation of the Spanish league in the country.

Seventy fans had the chance of witnessing a La Liga match between Real Betis and Elche. The encounter did not disappoint as it produced four goals in a 3-1 win for Real Betis. It was however not just about the scoring, but rather the atmosphere created by the watch party in which the crowd enjoyed the football, danced to the music and embraced La Liga action.

La Liga managing director for Africa Marcos Pelegrin was excited by the successful hosting of the watch party, “We are so grateful to the people of Zimbabwe for joining us and enjoying together of what has been a great match. This experience has been a fantastic first activation in the country. We are already looking forward to coming back any time soon”, said Pelegrin.

After the success of this first event, La Liga plans to set similar events in the future, as the Spanish league steps up efforts to grow the brand in the country.

Apart from the football watched on the screens, the guests had the chance to win official Elche CF football jerseys and scarfs from both teams. Further, a lucky winner got the biggest prize of the day, an official Real Betis jersey signed by the whole team.

The event capped off a full weekend of celebrations, as it followed the launch of the Real Betis Academy last Friday. The establishment of Betis Academy Zimbabwe is expected to not only increase the popularity of the Sevillian club but also for La Liga and its clubs in Zimbabwe.

