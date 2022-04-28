Lady Cheetahs arrive in Tunisia for Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe national women sevens rugby team has arrived in Monastir Tunisia for the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens to be held on Friday and Saturday.

With eight countries taking part, the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens serves as the final qualifier for this year’s Rugby World Cup Sevens scheduled for September in Cape Town, South Africa.

Zimbabwe landed in Monastir on Wednesday after a journey which took them from Harare to Lusaka, Dubai, Tunis before they arrived in their final destination.

The Lady Cheetahs are in Pool A alongside neighbours South Africa and West Africans Senegal.

Coached by Derek Chiwara, the Lady Cheetahs will look to emulate their male counterparts, the Cheetahs who have already qualified for the World Cup after they finished second at the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens held in Kampala, Uganda last weekend. The Cheetahs lost 28-0 to Uganda in the final on Sunday but that did not matter as they had already secured their spot at the World Cup.

Squad: Delight Mukomondo, Erika Mack, Caroline Mulenga, Lindiwe Munerenyu, Chiwoniso Mabika, Rumbidzai Chigumbu, Precious Marange, Precious Chirinda, Samantha Chirongoma, Robyn Mhembere, Margaret Magwaro, Ropafadzo Madyah

Coach: Derek Chiwara

Team manager: Vivienne Manuel

Physiotherapist: Anne Butau. @Mdawini_29