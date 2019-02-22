Lady Cheetahs in SA for Hermanus Sevens

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe national sevens rugby team, the Lady Cheetahs are in Western Cape, South Africa for the inaugural Hermanus Sevens, a one day tournament to be played at Hermanus High School on Saturday.

Coached by Abigail Kawonza, the Lady Cheetahs will play three pool matches and could play a total of five matches on the day if they do make it all the way to the final. The team led by Precious Marange flew out from Harare on Friday and arrived in Western Cape on the same day.

Kawonza, who is assisted by former players, Nothando Ndlovu and Octavia Chikukura is looking to use the Hermanus tournament to fine tune for the Harare International Sevens next month where the Lady Cheetahs will field two teams. There is also the Africa Cup Sevens coming up later on in the year which will serve as 2020 Olympics qualifier.

“The tournament we are playing in has got 10 clubs, the South African national team and ourselves. We are likely to play five one day, three pool games, semifinal and final if we make it,’’ Kawonza said. It is hoped that the Zimbabwean women can benefit a lot from playing in such a competition against tougher opponents and be better prepared for tournaments later on this year.

Lady Cheetahs squad: Precious Marange (captain), Constance, Ngwende (vice captain), Nikita Kuleya, Faith Mhungira, Gladys Mukome, Lissy Waserirevu, Peace Sithole, Carol Malenga, Wadzanai Chidawa, Charity Mucucuti, Rufaro Tagarira, Ropafadzo Madyah

Coach: Abigail Kawonza

Assistant coaches: Nothando Ndlovu, Octavia Chikukura

Team manager: Jackie Jani

@Mdawini_29

Ends….