Lady Cheetahs secure jersey sponsorship from RocoMamas

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe national women’s rugby team, the Lady Cheetahs have secured kit sponsorship from food joint RocoMamas for use in the Africa Regional Sevens World Cup Qualifiers in Maseru, Lesotho.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the day when the sponsorship was unveiled in Harare, RocoMamas said since the Lady Cheetahs are known for a fast-paced brand of rugby, they decided to sponsor the team.

“RocoMamas has made it different this year, as they say they are not normal. The Lady Cheetahs are known to provide fast paced, entertaining thrills and spills on the rugby field and RocoMamas a cool and edgy brand saw it fit to support the lady Cheetahs, a female rugby team that has made waves with their brand of rugby and their support for the girl child and women emancipation,’’ said RocoMamas.

"RocoMamas is glad to be part of such a successful and dynamic sporting brand as the Lady Cheetahs and we take pride in associating our RocoMamas with these Rockstar ladies-the Lady Cheetahs. We look forward to the Lady Cheetahs 'rocking' in this beautiful Jersey we are presenting this morning as they play in the Sevens tournament in Maseru, Lesotho. RocoMamas celebrates people and food that go beyond the norm. We celebrate you ladies for qualifying into this tournament and we wish you only the best,'' further stated RocoMamas.