Lady Chevrons all out for 48 runs

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

Zimbabwe 48 all out 23.2 overs

Bangladesh 9/0 after one over

THE Lady Chevrons suffered a spectacular collapse in the first limited over match against Bangladesh at Queens Cricket Ground, in Bulawayo losing five wickets for a mere 27 runs after 14 overs.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field and immediately put Zimbabwe to the sword taking the wicket of opener Ashley Ndiraya for just two runs in the second over. Ndiraya was caught by first slip Rumana Ahmed from a Jahanara Alam delivery.

She was quickly followed out by Modester Mupachikwa out leg before in the fourth over for 6 runs. Three overs later the Lady Chevrons were three wickets down when captain, Mary-Anne Musonda was bowled by Alam in the seventh over for five runs with the score at 14 for 2.

Zimbabwe then lost 8 more wickets for only 34 runs for a total innings total of 48 runs setting the tourist a target of 49 from 50 overs.

Murshida Khatun Happy and Sharmin Akter Supta opened the batting for the tourists.