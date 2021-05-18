Lady Chevrons beaten by SA Emerging in five match 50 over series opener

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Women made a bad start to their five-match 50 over cricket series against Emerging South Africa when they went down by 32 runs in the first match played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Opener, Andrie Steyn top scored with 100 off 132 balls for Emerging South Africa, followed by Anneke Bosch with 46 while Nondumiso Shangase made 43 as the visitors posted 232/7 in 50 overs.

Spinner Tasmeen Granger picked up 3/44 in 10 overs, left arm seamer Nomvelo Sibanda had 2/46 in 10 overs while Precious Marange took one wicket.

Stand-in skipper Josephine Nkomo top scored with 70 from 11 3 deliveries coming in to bat at number five and Marange notched up 41 batting a position down but the duo’s efforts were not enough with Zimbabwe restricted to 200/5 in 50 overs.

Pace bowler Michaela Andrews took 3/48 in 10 overs, Jané Winster and Masabata Klaas had one wicket each.

The two teams clash in the second fixture on Thursday, with the third contest lined up on Saturday , the fourth set for next Monday while the final match is on 26 May.

Zimbabwe are preparing for the International Cricket Council Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier scheduled for Sri Lanka in December. The Women’s Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be held in New Zealand in March and April 2022.

It was originally scheduled for 6 February to 7 March 2021 but was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe are also preparing to take part in the ICC Women’s Qualifier Africa to be staged in Botswana in September.

