Lady Chevrons beaten by Thailand…Zimbabwe Emerging thumped once again by Namibia

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE women lost the second match of a four-match 50-over cricket series against Thailand by 22 runs at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare today (Friday).

Thailand posted 229/9 in 50 overs and Zimbabwe, who won the opening match of the series by seven wickets on Wednesday could only manage 207/9 from the same number of overs.

Opener, Nattaya Boochatham top scored for Thailand with 54 off 58 balls while Wongpaka Liengprasert was second best with 51 runs. Pace bowler Josephine Nkomo claimed five wickets for 35 in 10 overs, left arm seamer Nomvelo Sibanda had 2/38 while Precious Marange had one wicket.

Lady Chevrons skipper, Mary-Anne Musonda top scored for the home team with 50 runs while Nkomo was second best with 38 runs but the rest of the batters failed to chip in and Zimbabwe fell short of their target.

Off spinner Boochatham tormented the Zimbabwean batters to finish with 5/33 in nine overs, with one maiden.

The two teams clash once again on Sunday and Tuesday in the third as well as fourth one day match respectively before they switch to three Twenty20 Internationals.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Emerging men’s team lost to Namibia Eagles by six wickets in the second one day match played at Wanderers Cricket Club in Windhoek.

Zimbabwe Emerging posted 304 in 49 overs, Carl Mumba their highest runs scorer with 80 runs. Namibia Eagles made 308/4 in 48.1 overs to seal the win with 11 balls to spare. Zimbabwe Emerging conclude what has been a disastrous visit to the South-West African country on Sunday when they take on Namibia Eagles in the third one dayer on Sunday.

