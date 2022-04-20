Lady Chevrons face Namibia in Capricorn T20I triangular series opener

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe women’s national cricket team get their campaign underway in the Capricorn Triangular Twenty20 International series today (Wednesday) when they face host nation Namibia at the Wanderers Sports Grounds in Windhoek.

Uganda are the other team in the triangular T20I series. The three teams will play each other thrice before the top two meet in the final on 26 April.

It the first assignment for recently appointed Lady Chevrons coach Gary Brent. The former national team bowler has at his disposal experienced players such as Anesu Mushangwe, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Precious Marange, skipper Mary-Anne Musonda and Sharne Mayers. Mushangwe recently returned home after being stuck in Australia for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent has included youngsters, Michelle Mavunga and Kellis Ndlovu in the squad for the trip to Namibia after the two impressed in the domestic Twenty20 competition when they turned out for Eagles. Mavunga was outstanding with ball in hand while Ndlovu was impressive with the bat.

Zimbabwe squad: Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Josephine Nkomo, Modester Mupachikwa(wicketkeeper), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Kelis Ndlovu, Precious Marange, Sharne Mayers, Anesu Mushangwe, Francisca Chipare, Pellagia Mujaji, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu (wicketkeeper) [email protected]_29