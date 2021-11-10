Lady Chevrons lose to Bangladesh

Lady Chevrons on the crease in their innings against Bangladesh at Queens Cricket Ground this Wednesday. Zimbabwe lost by 8 wickets.

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

Zimbabwe Women (23.2/50 overs) 48/10

Bangladesh Women (10.4/50 overs) 49/2

Bangladesh Women won by 8 wickets (with 236 balls remaining)

IT took all of 42 minutes for the Lady Chevrons to capitulate to touring Bangladesh in the first of three-Day Internationals which they lost by 8 wickets at Queens Cricket Ground, in Bulawayo on Wednesday morning.

The Lady Chevrons suffered a spectacular collapse in the first limited over match against Bangladesh at Queens Cricket Ground losing five wickets for a mere 27 runs after 14 overs.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field and immediately put Zimbabwe to the sword taking the wicket of opener Ashley Ndiraya for just two runs in the second over. Ndiraya was caught by first slip Rumana Ahmed from a Jahanara Alam delivery.

She was quickly followed out by Modester Mupachikwa out leg before in the fourth over for 6 runs. Three over later the Lady Chevrons were 3 wickets down when captain,Mary-Anne Musonda was bowled by Alam in the seventh over for five runs with the score at 14 for 2.

Zimbabwe then lost 8 more wickets for only 34 runs to close their 90-minute innings with a total of 48 runs setting the tourists a target of 49 from 50 overs.

Murshida Khatun Happy and Sharmin Akter Supta opened the batting for the tourists and quickly got off the blocks from Murshida with a stunning four off the bowling of Esther Mbofana.

Precious Marange eventually managed to get her out in the second over for seven runs.

Mbofana then bowled the perfect ball to see Akter caught by captain Musonda for eight runs.

However, the pair of Fargana Hoque and Rumana Ahmed stood tall for the tourists and managed to steer the ship to 49 run target in 10.4 overs for a much deserved victory. Hoque was 11 not out having faced 21 balls in 34 minutes while Ahmed finished with 16 runs not out from 20 deliveries and 22 minutes.

Ahmed had three fours while Hoque had one boundary as the match became a question of how soon the tourists would reach the target not if they would reach it.

The two sides meet again at the same venue on Saturday for the second installment of the three-match series.

