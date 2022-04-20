Lady Chevrons lose to Namibia in Capricorn T20I triangular series opener

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE women started their campaign in the Capricorn Twenty20 International triangular cricket series on a losing note when they went down by seven wickets to Namibia at Wanderers Sports Grounds in Windhoek today (Wednesday).

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano blasted 10 fours and two sixes on her way to top scoring for Zimbabwe with 80 off 59 deliveries opening the batting before she was run out. The rest of the batting was not as impressive as the next best score was 14 by skipper Mary-Anne Musonda as Lady Chevrons could only post 130/3 in 20 overs.

Namibia only lost three wickets on their way to securing victory in the last over with two balls to spare.

Opener Jurriene Diergaardt top scored for the Namibians with 62 off 60 balls and she was complemented by wicketkeeper Yasmeen Khan who made 36 from 34 deliveries.

Coach Gary Brent, in his first assignment as Lady Chevrons mentor threw in two debutants, Kelis Ndlovu and Michelle Mavunga. Ndlovu managed seven runs with the bat and Mavunga picked up two wickets for 10 runs in four overs.

Zimbabwe are next in action tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon when they face Uganda who would have played Namibia in the morning fixture. The three teams will play each other thrice before the top two meet in the final on 26 April.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29