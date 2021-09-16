Lady Chevrons make it five out five wins in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, to face Uganda in the semifinals

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE booked a place in the semifinals of the International Cricket Council Women’s Twenty20 World Cup Africa Qualifier where they will square off against Uganda at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval in Gaborone on Friday after they won five out of five matches to finish on top of their group.

On Thursday, the Mary-Anne Musonda captained Lady Chevrons defeated Rwanda by 52 runs to pick up their fifth straight win in the tournament and finish on top of group A. Musonda top scored with 34 runs, while there were other notable contributions from Chiedza Dururu who made 27 and fellow opener Ashley Ndiraya’s 24 as Zimbabwe posted 142/4 in 20 overs.

The Zimbabwean bowlers, just like they have been through the tournament were once again outstanding as they restricted Rwanda to 90/9 in 20 overs. Sarah Uwera top scored for the Rwandans with 39 at the top of the batting order but the rest of the batters failed to come to the party. The 12 extras given away by the Zimbabwean bowlers were the second highest contribution to the Rwandan score.

Medium pace bowler, Loreen Tshuma was the destroyer in chief with ball in hand as picked up four wickets for 18 runs in four overs, an effort good enough for her to walk away with the Player of the Match award. Left arm seamer, Nomvelo Sibanda was second best with 2/21 while off spin bowler Loryn Phiri had 1/16.

In the other semifinal to be also played on Friday, Namibia, who topped group B with four wins out four are going up against group A runners up Tanzania.

The winners of the two semifinals will collide in the final to be played on Sunday.

Zimbabwe are the defending champions after they won the tournament in 2019 courtesy of a win by 50 overs at Harare Sports Club. Sadly, for the Zimbabwean girls, they could not proceed to the 2019 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier after Namibia took their place at the global event after Zimbabwe were suspended by the ICC.

With the way Zimbabwe and Namibia have performed so far in their group matches, it is all pointing to the two teams meeting in Sunday’s final. _Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29